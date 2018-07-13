Real Madrid Set to 'Formalise Interest' in Chelsea Superstar Eden Hazard With £150m Bid

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a bid worth £150m for Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard as the reigning European champions take their first steps towards replacing Cristiano Ronaldo following his seismic move to Juventus earlier this month.

Hazard has delayed signing a new Chelsea contract amid growing speculation that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge, with the Daily Mail now reporting that the Belgian has been 'identified' as the 'key target' in the hunt for a Ronaldo replacement.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The story tips Real to 'formalise their interest' in World Cup star Hazard, who is now in the final two years of his current Chelsea contract.

The Stamford Bridge futures of Hazard and a number of others, including Thibaut Courtois and Willian, have been increasingly uncertain this summer as a result of the managerial situation which has seen Chelsea stuck in limbo between Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri.

That saga should soon be resolved after it was reported this week that Conte has now finally been sacked, albeit unconfirmed, to make way for the new boss, who is only being released by Napoli after weeks of negotiations over how much the Serie A club would be compensated.

Chelsea have been unable to make any new signings as a result, with several prospective targets reportedly put off a move by the lack of any managerial direction.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

But with Sarri set to be formally hired, the likes of Daniele Rugani, Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho could all join Chelsea in what remains of the summer transfer window. It may, however, be too late to convince Hazard to stay if Real are able to turn his head.

