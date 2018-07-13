Stoke Midfielder's Agent Claims Star Wanted Premier League Stay as Galatasaray Move Nears

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

Badou Ndiaye's agent, William D’Avila has admitted that his client is close to leaving Stoke City, while re-joining former club Galatasaray appears the most likely option.

The Senegal international has been linked with a return to the Turkish champions just months after signing for Stoke City for £14m in January.


With reports in the Turkish media claiming Galatasaray are very close to agreeing a deal with both Stoke City and the player, D’Avila has revealed his client wanted to remain in England to play in the Premier League but has been unable to agree a deal with suitors thus far.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

D’Avila said in an interview with Ajansspor: “To be fair, Badou wanted to stay in England but we were unable to agree with a team. Galatasaray are certainly an option at the moment. I think the Galatasaray fans are likely to get a very happy ending.”


Badou played 13 times for Stoke in their 2017/18 campaign as they were relegated to the EFL Championship.

According to Milliyet, Galatasaray have convinced Ndiaye he’ll have to earn less if he returns to Istanbul by offering €2.75m a season.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

This would be €750K less than he currently earns at Stoke City, but the player is willing to make sacrifices to get a move back to Turkey.


Reports suggest that talks are ongoing and the loan fee now needs to be agreed. It’s reported there’s a difference of €1m between the two clubs. However, latest rumours suggest that Newcastle United and West Ham United have shown interest in the player, who made two appearances at the World Cup. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)