Stoke Midfielder's Agent Claims Star Wanted Premier League Stay as Galatasaray Move Nears

Badou Ndiaye's agent, William D’Avila has admitted that his client is close to leaving Stoke City, while re-joining former club Galatasaray appears the most likely option.

The Senegal international has been linked with a return to the Turkish champions just months after signing for Stoke City for £14m in January.





With reports in the Turkish media claiming Galatasaray are very close to agreeing a deal with both Stoke City and the player, D’Avila has revealed his client wanted to remain in England to play in the Premier League but has been unable to agree a deal with suitors thus far.



Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

D’Avila said in an interview with Ajansspor : “To be fair, Badou wanted to stay in England but we were unable to agree with a team. Galatasaray are certainly an option at the moment. I think the Galatasaray fans are likely to get a very happy ending.”





Badou played 13 times for Stoke in their 2017/18 campaign as they were relegated to the EFL Championship.

According to Milliyet, Galatasaray have convinced Ndiaye he’ll have to earn less if he returns to Istanbul by offering €2.75m a season.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

This would be €750K less than he currently earns at Stoke City, but the player is willing to make sacrifices to get a move back to Turkey.







Reports suggest that talks are ongoing and the loan fee now needs to be agreed. It’s reported there’s a difference of €1m between the two clubs. However, latest rumours suggest that Newcastle United and West Ham United have shown interest in the player, who made two appearances at the World Cup.