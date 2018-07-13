Unai Emery Hints Arsenal Transfer Business is Now Complete After Signing 5 New Players

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has hinted that the club have now concluded their summer transfer business after bringing in five new faces in positions all over the pitch, with only further deals to be done if opportunities present themselves that are too good to turn down.





The Gunners have so far added Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi to the squad in what has been a busy period since long serving former manager Arsene Wenger left the club at the end of the last season.

The club has done a great job of signing new players and I am happy," Emery said at a pre-season conference, via Arsenal.com. "We signed the players who we needed and only if one player is a big opportunity for us will we sign them."

The new boss explained that the biggest focus now is deciding whether young players are kept at the club or sent on loan and assessing the Arsenal futures of existing first team players on the fringes - most likely referring to individuals like David Ospina and forgotten forward Lucas Perez.

"At the moment, I think the squad is complete," he added.

"We will only sign another player if there is an opportunity to bring in that one player, or two players. We will only sign a player in the next month if he's a big opportunity."

That all but rules out a rumoured move for Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi, with Emery confirming that Arsenal have not made an approach for the France international.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"I know him but we haven't made a move for him," he said of the former Stoke player.