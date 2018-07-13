West Ham Prepare Move for Experienced Ligue 1 Defender in Continued Summer Recruitment Drive

West Ham have certainly not disappointed in delivering on their promise to show greater ambition in the transfer market ahead of the next Premier League season.

Following the appointment of a seasoned manager in Manuel Pellegrini to replace David Moyes, the Hammers have undertaken an impressive recruitment drive which has seen the arrival of a host of star names.

⚒️ West Ham mean business this summer #WHUFC ⚒️



🇨🇱 Manuel Pellegrini



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jack Wilshere - Free

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ryan Fredericks - Free

🇵🇱 Lukasz Fabianski - £7.2m

🇺🇦 Andriy Yarmolenko - £18m

🇫🇷 Issa Diop - £22.5m

🇧🇷 Felipe Anderson - £35m pic.twitter.com/1G6VZX49eZ — Coral (@Coral) July 12, 2018

However, it seems as though the glut of early business in east London is not about to slow any time soon. The Sun report that West Ham chiefs are now eyeing a move for Lyon defender Marcelo to further reinforce their rear-guard.

The Hammers have already secured the club-record signing of Issa Diop from Tolouse to bolster their backline but are apparently on the lookout for further defensive additions ahead of next season.

Following the arrivals of Diop, Lukasz Fabianksi from Swansea, Jack Wilshere’s switch from north to east London and Andriy Yarmolenko’s move from Borussia Dortmund, Felipe Anderson appears set to be the next new recruit at the London Stadium.

I know the focus is elsewhere, but West Ham's work permit application for Felipe Anderson has been granted. The transfer should be announced in the next day or so. Dotting is and crossing ts on deal #WHUFC — Lee Clayton (@LeeClayton_) July 11, 2018

The deal to sign Brazilian winger Anderson from Lazio will once again shatter the Hammers’ transfer record for the second time within this summer’s window. Such a financial outlay will not, however, bring an end to David Gold and David Sullivan’s overhaul ahead of next season.

The Sun’s report suggests that 31-year-old defender Marcelo could be next in line to bolster Manuel Pellegrini’s side, following on from Anderson’s arrival in east London.

BREAKING: Newcastle have rejected a bid from West Ham for captain Jamaal Lascelles as out of hand. The offer was £20m rising to £25m. We’re told Lascelles is not for sale. More on @SkySportsNews — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) July 10, 2018

The 31-year-old only joined Lyon from Besiktas in a £6m deal last summer, but it is said that the Hammers now view Marcelo as an ideal candidate to step into their defensive ranks, following their recent failed bid to lure Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles to London.

Marcelo would seemingly be West Ham’s ‘plan B’ alternative to Lascelles but would add a great deal of experience to a Hammers defence which will be without the injured Winston Reid for three months, leaving numbers at the back in short supply for Pellegrini.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

It is said that the Hammers would redirect the £20m which was committed to the Lascelles bid in their ‘shock’ efforts to lure Marcelo from Lyon.

At 6ft 3in, Marcelo is a powerful defensive unit whose physicality should enable a suitable adjustment to the Premier League, whilst at 31 he would add a great deal of experience alongside the more youthful new recruit Diop in the centre of defence.