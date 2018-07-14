Ajax Set to Break Transfer Record as Man Utd Reach 'Verbal Agreement' for Defender's Exit

Manchester United have reached a 'verbal agreement' with Ajax over the transfer of Daley Blind which will make the defender the most expensive player in the Dutch club's history.

The 28-year-old fell out of favour with Jose Mourinho last season after managing just seven league appearances, leading to his decision to make an exit from Old Trafford this summer.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Ajax have reached an agreement with United which will see the Dutch outfit part with an initial €16m, with potential add-ons taking the deal up to €21m.





The report claims Blind's return to his former club on a four-year deal is now only subject to an agreed payment structure between the two clubs - a reunion which comes four-years after the Netherlands international left to join United in a £13.8m deal.

Best of luck to Daley Blind. Thanks for saving our asses in defense during the Lvg years. Should have been played much, much more in midfield for us. Decent, honest player. Good business for both parties 👍 — Anna_MUFC (@mufc_anna) July 13, 2018

Blind's transfer fee will see him surpass Ajax's record of €16.25m, a deal which saw them secure winger Miralem Sulejmani in 2008 - who is no longer at the club.





The Red Devils are understood to have pushed hard to secure a sizeable transfer fee for the defender, who attracted interest from across Europe, as they are aware that bolstering their defensive ranks will require a sizeable investment.





United are hopeful of concluding the transfer before the squad fly out for their pre season tour of America on Sunday.

Blind will leave Old Trafford having helped lift the FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League during his 141 game career with the Premier League outfit.





In other news, the Red Devils are closing in on a deal for Croatian winger Ivan Perisic after entering advanced talks with Inter, according to earlier reports.