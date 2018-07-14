Ajax Set to Break Transfer Record as Man Utd Reach 'Verbal Agreement' for Defender's Exit

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Manchester United have reached a 'verbal agreement' with Ajax over the transfer of Daley Blind which will make the defender the most expensive player in the Dutch club's history.

The 28-year-old fell out of favour with Jose Mourinho last season after managing just seven league appearances, leading to his decision to make an exit from Old Trafford this summer.  

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Ajax have reached an agreement with United which will see the Dutch outfit part with an initial €16m, with potential add-ons taking the deal up to €21m.


The report claims Blind's return to his former club on a four-year deal is now only subject to an agreed payment structure between the two clubs - a reunion which comes four-years after the Netherlands international left to join United in a £13.8m deal.

Blind's transfer fee will see him surpass Ajax's record of €16.25m, a deal which saw them secure winger Miralem Sulejmani in 2008 - who is no longer at the club. 


The Red Devils are understood to have pushed hard to secure a sizeable transfer fee for the defender, who attracted interest from across Europe, as they are aware that bolstering their defensive ranks will require a sizeable investment. 


United are hopeful of concluding the transfer before the squad fly out for their pre season tour of America on Sunday.

Blind will leave Old Trafford having helped lift the FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League during his 141 game career with the Premier League outfit. 


In other news, the Red Devils are closing in on a deal for Croatian winger Ivan Perisic after entering advanced talks with Inter, according to earlier reports

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)