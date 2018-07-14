Antoine Griezmann Hints at Dour France Gameplan for Sunday's World Cup Final

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann insists that France's performance in the looming World Cup final is not important, as long as they win.

France are set to take part in their third World Cup final when they face Croatia on Sunday, aiming to win the tournament for the second time, however preparations for the game have been somewhat overshadowed by comments made by Belgium players after the semi final.

The likes of Thibaut Courtious and Eden Hazard were extremely critical of France's tactics as they went on to lose 1-0, however Griezmann reiterated that it's only the outcome that matters on Sunday.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

As quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "Thibaut Courtois, he played at Atletico, he was a Spanish champion. With Chelsea, does he believe he is playing the football of Barcelona?"

"I don't care how. I want a second star to be on this shirt, and if I have the star, I do not care about the game we have done."

13 - Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷 has been involved in 13 of the last 20 goals scored by a French player in a major tournament (WC + EURO). Key. #WorldCup #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/VPPTjCnL20 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) July 10, 2018

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Les Bleus throughout the tournament so far, scoring three goals and providing two assists in six games on route to the showpiece final in Moscow.

While he and Kylian Mbappe have impressed as an attacking threat, Griezmann reaffirmed that France's success so far in Russia has been down to their effort as a team, with their efforts in defence being equally as significant.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

He continued, stating: "We thought we needed to be a solid block, hard to beat. It is improved over time. We know that we can be offensive at any moment, but the defence remains our base."