Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Lays Out Plan to Restore Midfield Star to Top Emirates Form

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has vowed to help Mesut Ozil rediscover his blistering form and confidence which was absent throughout the majority of his 2017/18 campaign.

The 29-year-old was subject to widespread criticism for the role he played for both the Gunners and Germany last season, but after penning a contract extension earlier this year Emery is confident the midfielder will become a key player under his tutelage at the Emirates.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Ozil has yet to return to the club after crashing out of the World Cup with Germany at the group stage, but when asked how he will go about addressing Ozil's form, Emery told the media: "We are here to help every player."

"For me it's the same for one player as it is for 25 players, to help them. For us Mesut is a very important player.

"We want to help to be well, fine with us. The national team didn't get the results they wanted but today he is on holiday and I want him to relax good and I want, when he comes back with us, to start with a good mentality.

Őzil is an immense presence when on form and players around him are finding space, but in the same breath he is an absolute liability when the team is trailing or struggling with form.



"I want to work with him with a new way and with an ambition to continue with this quality and help with this quality, getting better with the team.

"I think last year was a difficult year for all, not only for Mesut. I think it is for the team. They finished sixth in the Premier League - not the position we want," he added.

Ozil is anticipated to be a member of the Arsenal's squad who are preparing to head to Singapore on July 22 for pre season games against both Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.