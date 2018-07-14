Barcelona's Newest Signing Urges Club to Sign National Compatriot Adrien Rabiot This Summer

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Barcelona's newest signing Clement Lenglet has thrown his support behind the Catalan giants pursuing a move for French midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer. 

The Blaugrana have been linked with Rabiot as the 23-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, leaving a question mark over his future with the Parisians amid increasing competition for places.  

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Despite the France international rejecting a chance to be on standby for his nation's World Cup campaign in Russia, he has attracted interest from both Barcelona and Manchester United after featuring prominently for the Ligue 1 champions last term. 

After showing no signs of extending his contract with PSG, Lenglet has voiced his support of Barcelona making a move for his national compatriot merely days after securing his own transfer to Camp Nou

"Of course," Lenglet told reporters when asked if Barcelona should sign Rabiot, via Goal

"He's a really good player and Barca always want the best players in the world - and ambitious young players always want to grow and win titles."

Having rose through France's squad across all age groups, Rabiot and Lenglet have often crossed paths and the former Sevilla man would 'love to play' alongside him at a club he has always held ambitions to join. 

He added: "I would love to play with him. I know him well and he's a friend of mine.

"I chose Barcelona because, for me, they're the biggest club [in the world] and they play in Spain, which is the best league in the world. I want to win trophies and I think I am at the best possible club to do that."

Despite his relatively young age, Rabiot has gained experience from across France and in the Premier League with a brief stint with Manchester City, amassing over 200 appearances in his senior career to date. 

