Brighton Start Negotiations Over Club Record Transfer of Lille Midfielder Yves Bissouma

Brighton & Hove Albion have started negotiations with Lille over the transfer of midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to reports.





The 21-year-old has attracted interest from across the Premier League in recent months after rising to prominence in central midfield for the Ligue 1 outfit over the past two seasons, making a combined 55 appearances.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The south coast outfit are eager to add the box-to-box midfielder to their ranks this summer as they look to build on their 15th placed finish last season.





However, according to Sky Sports, earlier reports of a deal of £17.7m being close to be agreed are wide of the mark as the club are still locked in talks for the midfielder.

Bissouma had also been a target for Tottenham and Everton, and Fulham were understood to be monitoring his situation before finalising a deal for Nice's Jean Michael Seri earlier this week.

The best thing I can say about Brighton getting Yves Bissouma is that I genuinely think he's good enough to where he could've played 500-750 mins for Tottenham this season. This is the type of transfer where Brighton could get €50M in the future if Bissouma develops well enough — Mohamed (@MoeSquare) July 13, 2018

The midfielder signed a new contract will Lille last year having established himself as an integral member of the squad since his arrival from Malian side Real Bamako in 2016, where he made 28 appearances for a return of three goals and one assist.





Bissouma has earned 15 caps for Mali in his career to date and would become Brighton's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Red Bull Leipzig midfielder Bernardo, striker Florin Andone and goalkeeper Jason Steele.

In other news, Brighton have confirmed full-back Ales Mateju is to spend a full season on loan with Italian club Brescia after a season with the reserves last term.