Chelsea Hold Talks Over Swap Deal for Record-Breaking Striker After Antonio Conte Finally Leaves

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Chelsea have opened talks with Juventus over the signing of striker Gonzalo Higuain, as new manager Maurizio Sarri prepares to make sweeping changes to the squad he inherited from Antonio Conte.

The Blues are edging closer to announcing Sarri's arrival after the former Napoli boss went through the formalities at Stamford Bridge on Friday following the announcement of Conte's sacking.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are prepared to back the 59-year-old in the transfer window, with Argentina international Higuain among his top targets - despite his sizeable wage demands of up to £240,000-per-week. 

The report claims the Blues have held talks with the Italian giants, where they are eager for the deal to include Alvaro Morata moving in the opposite direction.

Chelsea are understood to be keen to part with the striker so long as they recoup the bulk of Morata's £65m transfer fee following his move from Real Madrid last summer, a move which they hope will secure a cut price deal for Higuain - who is valued at £53m. 

Morata had been linked with a return to Turin earlier this year after falling out of favour with Conte at Stamford Bridge, however the Old Lady are said to prefer straight cash having forked out £100m on Cristiano Ronaldo. 

However, Juventus are seemingly looking to offload other players on Chelsea's radar including Alex Sandro, Claudio Marchisio and Daniele Rugani.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The news comes amid a number of transfer rumblings at Stamford Bridge, with Napoli midfielder Jorginho expected to join the club over the coming days, while the Blues have already rejected two bids from Barcelona for Willian - with offers for Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois expected from Real Madrid.

