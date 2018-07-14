Eddie Howe Vows to Test His Players With Tough Pre-Season Ahead of Cherries’ New Campaign

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted that he hopes his side can hit the ground running in the Cherries’ pre-season friendlies that will ease them into the new Premier League season.

Howe has put together some challenging friendlies for his players, as they play against the likes of Sevilla, Levante, Real Betis and Marseille as preparations continue before they head back to the Vitality Stadium for their first game of the season against newly-promoted Cardiff City.

Championship outfits Bristol City and Nottingham Forest will also face the south coast outfit in between the challenges against their European opponents, showing that Howe has big ambitions for his side for the upcoming campaign.

He told the Bournemouth Echo that he wants his players to be properly tested before the season gets underway, saying: “When we reflected on our pre-season last year, one of the things we came away looking at was that we wanted a tougher games programme.

“When you are in the Premier League, your players need to be Premier League-tested during pre-season. We had a couple of really tough games against Napoli and Valencia last year, but we also had a couple where we felt the standard of those games impacted on our start.

“We have tried to analyse everything and tried to find a way to make sure we hit the ground running this season. We wanted to find the toughest games we could have gone to the top leagues in Spain and France.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“We are also paying two tough Championship teams away from home and are excited by our games programme.”


The Cherries will begin their new Premier League against Cardiff City at the Vitality Stadium on 11th August, before an away trip to West Ham United and the visit of Everton shortly after

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)