James Rodriguez's Father Expects Bayern Munich Stay Despite 'Flattering' Real Madrid Interest

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

James Rodriguez's father has insisted that the Colombia star will still be at Bayern Munich next season, despite Real Madrid's interest in cancelling his loan deal and bringing him back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodriguez is halfway through a loan deal from the European champions to the Bundesliga winners, at the end of which he is expected to sign permanently with the Bavarian outfit.

However, the Colombian was originally allowed to leave Madrid due to what Zinedine Zidane perceived as a lack of effort. With Zidane gone and replaced by Julen Lopetegui, the door could be open for Rodriguez to return.

The 27-year-old is reportedly keen on returning to Spain, but his father insists that staying at the Allianz Arena is the preferred option.

"At Bayern they have treated him very well, had an excellent season. I would believe, unless there is a decision at the last minute, he will fulfil his contract," Juan Carlos Restrepo told El Larguero.

However, he also hinted that his son would consider a return to Madrid if he felt valued by the club again.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

"He still carries Real Madrid in his heart. I imagine that he would feel very flattered if Real Madrid considered him for his squad," he said.

Upon the expiration of Rodriguez's loan deal in Germany next summer, Bayern possess a purchase option. If Madrid want to keep him, they will have to negotiate a deal to do so.

Rodriguez became a popular figure at Bayern last season as he scored seven goals and provided 11 assists on the way to a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title for the club.

