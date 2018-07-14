Liverpool Named as One of Four Clubs to Have Made an Offer for Barcelona Star This Summer

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Liverpool are one of four clubs who have submitted a formal bid for Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, according to Spanish reports. 


The Colombia centre back has taken prominence within the transfer window after the Catalan giants signalled their willingness to let the 23-year-old depart Camp Nou this summer, despite his starring role at the World Cup.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

Mina has been heavily linked with Everton, who are on the hunt for a young talent to bolster their defence, however Spanish outlet El Pais have claimed their Merseyside rivals have also submitted an offer in the hope of landing the 23-year-old. 

The report claims Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbahce have also thrown their hat in the ring, leaving the Catalan giants in a strong position to accept the highest offer. 

The Reds' focus throughout the summer has primarily been in midfield and attack, with deals for Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri already completed and a move for Nabil Fekir still possible following the World Cup. 


Defensively, however, a new goalkeeper has proved hard to come by, but it is understood that there is scope for a new centre back to partner Virgil van Dijk should a suitable transfer arise. 

Mina would complement the Netherlands international on the right side of the Reds' back line as the 23-year-old averaged 1.8 tackles and 4.6 clearances per game last term in comparison to Van Dijk's 0.9 and 6.2 respectively. 


Barcelona's willingness to part with Mina comes after signing Clement Lenglet from Sevilla, coupled with increased competition for a starting position alongside Thomas Vermaelen, Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)