Liverpool Named as One of Four Clubs to Have Made an Offer for Barcelona Star This Summer

Liverpool are one of four clubs who have submitted a formal bid for Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, according to Spanish reports.





The Colombia centre back has taken prominence within the transfer window after the Catalan giants signalled their willingness to let the 23-year-old depart Camp Nou this summer, despite his starring role at the World Cup.

Mina has been heavily linked with Everton, who are on the hunt for a young talent to bolster their defence, however Spanish outlet El Pais have claimed their Merseyside rivals have also submitted an offer in the hope of landing the 23-year-old.

The report claims Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbahce have also thrown their hat in the ring, leaving the Catalan giants in a strong position to accept the highest offer.

Yerry Mina has 4 goals in 13 games for Colombia. A big threat from set-pieces, a towering figure and very physical and strong. Van Dijk is the only CB better than Mina at Liverpool. A cheap and very sensible option for the Reds. — Aswin (@Zizouology) June 24, 2018

The Reds' focus throughout the summer has primarily been in midfield and attack, with deals for Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri already completed and a move for Nabil Fekir still possible following the World Cup.





Defensively, however, a new goalkeeper has proved hard to come by, but it is understood that there is scope for a new centre back to partner Virgil van Dijk should a suitable transfer arise.

Mina would complement the Netherlands international on the right side of the Reds' back line as the 23-year-old averaged 1.8 tackles and 4.6 clearances per game last term in comparison to Van Dijk's 0.9 and 6.2 respectively.





Barcelona's willingness to part with Mina comes after signing Clement Lenglet from Sevilla, coupled with increased competition for a starting position alongside Thomas Vermaelen, Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique.