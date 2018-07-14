Maurizio Sarri Plots to Bolster Chelsea Defence With Move for AC Milan Defender Leonardo Bonucci

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

It's been a busy day for Chelsea with the double announcement of Maurizio Sarri replacing Antonio Conte as manager, and Napoli midfielder Jorginho joining him at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri has clearly been pulling some strings behind the scenes and he's making up for lost time by quickly identifying another transfer target from his home country.

In this case it's AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci. Even before today's announcements the 31-year-old was being billed as an early target for Sarri, with Corriere Dello Sport claiming that he was top of the new boss' wish list.

But there are two obstacles which could get in Chelsea's way. The first is Paris Saint-Germain, who are also interested in Bonucci and have the resources to outbid Chelsea if it comes to that.

The second, on that subject, is the asking price. Milan will apparently demand £50m, which is a very high price for a player over the age of 30. 

He still has four years left on the contract he signed at San Siro after joining the Rossoneri from Juventus last summer for £37m, so Milan are in a strong bargaining position to stave off interest.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, their expulsion from the Europa League for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations means that Milan have to cut their cloth accordingly, and they could be convinced to part with Bonucci for a suitable fee. He is currently earning £100,000-a-week. 

Milan finished sixth in Serie A last season and lost in the Coppa Italia final to Juventus, extending their barren run without a major trophy to seven seasons.

