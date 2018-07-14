Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Punished for Missed Chances in Training as Unai Emery Takes Tough Approach

Unai Emery shows no signs of the easy going approach with which Arsene Wenger was synonymous, if his early training sessions in charge of Arsenal are anything to go by.

Emery has spent the last two weeks getting the measure of his new charges ahead of their first pre-season game against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to have borne the brunt of his new manager's tough love approach as he shared a picture of himself and striker Eddie Nketiah on social media, apparently exhausted by a tough training session.

Me: damn bro help me !!! I’m dead @EddieNketiah9 : come on Auba still 10 runs to go 😱😱😆😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ylsRVKXxCt — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) July 12, 2018

And the Gabonese international was one of several players forced to hit the deck for press-ups as a punishment for failing to beat Petr Cech in a shooting drill.

Alexandre Lacazette and Jeff Reine-Adelaide also suffered the same fate as they failed to find the net under the watchful eye of Emery's assistant Juan Carlos Carcedo.

Cech certainly seemed to see the funny side as Aubameyang reluctantly dropped to his haunches after being denied by the Czech keeper in a video shared by the club's official Twitter account.

If you both fail to score, you both do some push-ups 💪



Those are the rules ☝️ pic.twitter.com/1w44ZDPDzM — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 13, 2018

Aubameyang certainly had no problem finding his shooting boots last season. He was a revelation for Arsenal after joining from Borussia Dortmund in January, as he scored 10 goals in 13 league appearances for the Gunners.

Ahead of Saturday's game at Meadow Park, Emery spelled out the details of his new philosophy.

"Now it’s a new way," said the Frenchman, as quoted by the Metro. "With all the players I want to give them confidence, to give them a chance every day in their work. With quality work it is very easy to arrive at the performance, individual and collective."

Arsenal head to Singapore later this month for friendlies against Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, before returning to Europe to face Chelsea in Dublin and Sevilla in Stockholm.