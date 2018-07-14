Tottenham Fans Vent Frustrations Over Transfers as Deal for Colombia Star Stalls

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social media to express frustration over the London club's lack of activity in the transfer window, which closes in under a month.

The news that triggered fans to voice their disapproval was over a long rumoured deal for Colombian midfielder Wilmar Barrios. The Boca Juniors player was expected to complete a move to the Premier League this month but Argentine journalist Luis Fregossi has reported that fellow London club Chelsea are now favourites to make the deal.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

Spurs fans got to see Barrios in action in the World Cup, especially during England's last 16 tie against Colombia. The combative midfielder squared off against potential future teammates, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier and Eric Dier in a memorable encounter which highlighted his strengths.

Mauricio Pochettino is believed to view Barrios as a replacement for Mousa Dembele, who is expected to leave Spurs this summer. However, losing out on another key target will put the clubs plans further back as days pass by.

With their close rivals Chelsea reportedly favourites for Barrios, Tottenham fans made their feelings clear after hearing the news on Twitter. Below are some of the reactions..

Just going from bad to worse. — Cenk (@ForzaYids) July 13, 2018

I quite literally have no idea who Luis is therefore cannot take any news seriously

I've checked his Twitter and I need Google translate to decipher his tweets...im out — simon james (@sithespur) July 13, 2018

OMG 😂😂 I just can’t — Harry C (@HazSpur92) July 13, 2018