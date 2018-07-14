West Ham & Everton Target William Carvalho Signs 5-Year Contract With La Liga Side Real Betis

Portugal international midfielder William Carvalho has snubbed interest from the Premier League this summer to secure a move to La Liga side Real Betis.
Carvalho was among a number of Sporting CP players who have been looking to force a transfer away from Lisbon ahead of the new season, largely due to an attack on the club's training ground.
It had been suggested that long-term admirers West Ham and Everton were interested in signing the 26-year-old midfielder this summer. However, Carvalho has opted to secure a move to Spain, signing a five-year contract with Quique Setién's Real Betis.
According to Marca, the Green and Whites have paid €16m upfront to sign the Angola-born midfielder, with another €4m available in performance-based add-ons, and his buy-out clause has been set at a whopping €120m.
Sporting CP will also receive up to 25% of any future fee, although that will be reduced to 15% if Real Betis qualify for the Champions League.
Lo prometido es deuda, @MarcBartra 🙊 ¡Aquí tienes la foto con tu nuevo compañero! 📸✌— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) July 13, 2018
¡¡¡@wllmcarvalho14 es nuestro!!! 🤗💚#Carvalho2023 pic.twitter.com/OSbnZXw6cx
Carvalho was an ever present for Portugal throughout the World Cup as the reigning European champions reached the last 16 of the competition, eventually being knocked out almost single-handedly by Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani.
The 26-year-old has become Betis' sixth signing of the summer as they look to push on from an impressive sixth-place finish in La Liga last season.
Japan's World Cup star Takashi Inui has moved to the Estadio Benito Villamarín, as well as goalkeepers Pau López and Joel Robles, on a free transfer. Real Betis have also signed Middlesbrough defender Antonio Barragán for an estimated £900k.