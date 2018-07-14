West Ham & Everton Target William Carvalho Signs 5-Year Contract With La Liga Side Real Betis

July 14, 2018

Portugal international midfielder William Carvalho has snubbed interest from the Premier League this summer to secure a move to La Liga side Real Betis.

Carvalho was among a number of Sporting CP players who have been looking to force a transfer away from Lisbon ahead of the new season, largely due to an attack on the club's training ground.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

It had been suggested that long-term admirers West Ham and Everton were interested in signing the 26-year-old midfielder this summer. However, Carvalho has opted to secure a move to Spain, signing a five-year contract with Quique Setién's Real Betis.

According to Marca, the Green and Whites have paid €16m upfront to sign the Angola-born midfielder, with another €4m available in performance-based add-ons, and his buy-out clause has been set at a whopping €120m.

Sporting CP will also receive up to 25% of any future fee, although that will be reduced to 15% if Real Betis qualify for the Champions League.

Carvalho was an ever present for Portugal throughout the World Cup as the reigning European champions reached the last 16 of the competition, eventually being knocked out almost single-handedly by Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani.

The 26-year-old has become Betis' sixth signing of the summer as they look to push on from an impressive sixth-place finish in La Liga last season. 

Japan's World Cup star Takashi Inui has moved to the Estadio Benito Villamarín, as well as goalkeepers Pau López and Joel Robles, on a free transfer. Real Betis have also signed Middlesbrough defender Antonio Barragán for an estimated £900k.

