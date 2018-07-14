West Ham Eyeing Shakhtar Donetsk Attacker as Summer Transfer Drive Continues

West Ham United have turned their attention to Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian midfielder Bernard as a target to bring to the London Stadium.

The creative midfielder is believed to be attracting the interest of the Hammers, according to Ojoco, and they face stiff competition from Portuguese champions Benfica who are also after his signature.



Bernard arrived in Donetsk after a £22.5m from Brazilian Serie A side Atletico Mineiro for whom he scored 16 and assisted 19 in 73 games.

He has now played over 150 games for Shakhtar and scored 28 goals and assisted 35 in that time and is renowned as one of ‘Hirnyky’ and one of their key players.

Naturally a left winger, the Brazil international is versatile enough to play in all areas of midfield and attacking areas and is well known for moving the ball effectively into the channels.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

West Ham have recruited well so far and have reportedly been given £75m to improve the first team as part of new manager Manuel Pellegrini’s war chest, according to the Daily Mirror .





He has already secured the signings of Andriy Yarmolonko, Jack Wilshire and Issa Diop, and will hope to bring in the experienced Shakhtar midfielder to Stratford and into the West Ham set-up.