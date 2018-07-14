West Ham Eyeing Shakhtar Donetsk Attacker as Summer Transfer Drive Continues

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

West Ham United have turned their attention to Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian midfielder Bernard as a target to bring to the London Stadium.

The creative midfielder is believed to be attracting the interest of the Hammers, according to Ojoco, and they face stiff competition from Portuguese champions Benfica who are also after his signature.

FBL-EUR-C1-ROMA-SHAKHTAR-DONETSK

Bernard arrived in Donetsk after a £22.5m from Brazilian Serie A side Atletico Mineiro for whom he scored 16 and assisted 19 in 73 games.

He has now played over 150 games for Shakhtar and scored 28 goals and assisted 35 in that time and is renowned as one of ‘Hirnyky’ and one of their key players.

Naturally a left winger, the Brazil international is versatile enough to play in all areas of midfield and attacking areas and is well known for moving the ball effectively into the channels.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

West Ham have recruited well so far and have reportedly been given £75m to improve the first team as part of new manager Manuel Pellegrini’s war chest, according to the Daily Mirror


He has already secured the signings of Andriy Yarmolonko, Jack Wilshire and Issa Diop, and will hope to bring in the experienced Shakhtar midfielder to Stratford and into the West Ham set-up.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)