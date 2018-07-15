Chelsea Boss Willing to Offload Two Strikers in Order to Make Way for Juventus Forward

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

Chelsea are willing to sell two of their strikers in order to pave the way for the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain.

Maurizio Sarri, who was officially confirmed as the new Chelsea manager earlier this week, is keen to be re-united with Higuain following the pair's spell at Napoli together.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea would be willing to sell both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata in order to make way for the 30-year-old Argentine.

Sarri is keen to stamp his mark on the Chelsea squad ahead of the upcoming season, and is a huge admirer of Gonzalo Higuain.

The Juventus striker is reportedly on £240k-a-week, which would mean that Giroud and Morata would need to move on if he were to arrive at Stamford Bridge. It is said that Juventus would be interested in selling their star striker following the recent arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Sarri would be reportedly willing to offer Morata to Juventus as part of any potential deal for Higuain, in a bid to reduce the base fee that Chelsea would have to pay. Officials at Stamford Bridge are also keen to recoup a hefty chunk of the £80m they paid for Morata just two years ago.

For Giroud, the whole saga could be a big blow - as he could soon be looking for a new club, despite being on the verge of winning the World Cup with France.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Both Morata and Giroud have made respectable contributions to the Chelsea side during their limited time at the London club, with Morata scoring 15 goals in 48 appearances and Giroud scoring five in the 18 games he has played since joining Chelsea at the end of January this year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)