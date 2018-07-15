Chelsea Boss Willing to Offload Two Strikers in Order to Make Way for Juventus Forward

Chelsea are willing to sell two of their strikers in order to pave the way for the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain.

Maurizio Sarri, who was officially confirmed as the new Chelsea manager earlier this week, is keen to be re-united with Higuain following the pair's spell at Napoli together.

Chelsea ready to sell Alvaro Morata AND Olivier Giroud as they chase top Serie A striker #CFC | @MirrorDarrenhttps://t.co/66Hwyu2urZ pic.twitter.com/CuRxQu9Njy — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 15, 2018

According to the Mirror, Chelsea would be willing to sell both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata in order to make way for the 30-year-old Argentine.

Sarri is keen to stamp his mark on the Chelsea squad ahead of the upcoming season, and is a huge admirer of Gonzalo Higuain.

The Juventus striker is reportedly on £240k-a-week, which would mean that Giroud and Morata would need to move on if he were to arrive at Stamford Bridge. It is said that Juventus would be interested in selling their star striker following the recent arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Sarri would be reportedly willing to offer Morata to Juventus as part of any potential deal for Higuain, in a bid to reduce the base fee that Chelsea would have to pay. Officials at Stamford Bridge are also keen to recoup a hefty chunk of the £80m they paid for Morata just two years ago.

For Giroud, the whole saga could be a big blow - as he could soon be looking for a new club, despite being on the verge of winning the World Cup with France.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Both Morata and Giroud have made respectable contributions to the Chelsea side during their limited time at the London club, with Morata scoring 15 goals in 48 appearances and Giroud scoring five in the 18 games he has played since joining Chelsea at the end of January this year.