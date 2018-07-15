Crystal Palace Join the Race to Sign Highly Rated Championship Forward This Summer

Crystal Palace are said to have have joined the race for Brentford winger Ollie Watkins, and could be preparing a bid in the coming weeks.

Watkins joined the Bees from League Two side Exeter City last summer, and has gone on to become a first team regular, making 48 appearances in all competitions last season. He performed very well for the Championship outfit and even picked up 11 goals and five assists during those appearances, capturing the attention of a number of sides.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Bournemouth had previously expressed their interest in the 22-year-old, but now according to Sky Sports, Crystal Palace are also interested in carrying out a pursuit this summer.

The Eagles have have endured a quiet transfer window thus far and have only brought in one player to bolster their current squad, Vicente Guaita from Getafe. Bakary Sako has been released and with the futures of current wide players Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend remaining in the balance, Watkins could be a sensible acquisition.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

However, carrying out a transfer will be made difficult by Brentford. They are apparently unwilling to entertain any offers unless they are 'huge'. If Brentford don't wish to sell Watkins, then it could prove to be a difficult task for Bournemouth to prise the youngster away from Griffin Park.





Whatever happens, Palace may need to start acting fast to improve their squad as there is just one month left of this summer's transfer window. They won't want to leave it too late to make any potential signings if they are to allow both Zaha and Townsend to move on.