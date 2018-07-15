Lyon President Gives Liverpool Further Hope in Nabil Fekir Chase in Latest Update on Future

July 15, 2018

The Nabil Fekir transfer saga continues to roll on as Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas admitted that the possibility of a transfer to Liverpool is still on - despite a failed move earlier this summer.

Prior to the World Cup, Fekir was on the brink of joining the Reds before a medical examination revealed that the 24-year-old still carried a recurring knee complaint.

Liverpool attempted to re-negotiate the transfer fee with this fact in mind, whereupon Lyon abandoned the deal and released a statement claiming that Fekir would not be sold this summer.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

However, the latest twist in the tale, courtesy of comments reported in Le 10 Sport, indicates that the transfer may not be dead in the water.

"It seems to me that Liverpool could come back," said Aulas. "That’s what I saw in the press, but I’m not informed.

"The transfer failed in June, but he is not affected. He is quite realistic, focused on his World Cup, and he still has the heart in Lyon.

"Nabil is much closer to Lyon today than it was when we talked to Liverpool. Maybe he will go to Liverpool, or to another club, but if he stays at OL, it will be a great year for him and for us."

Fekir has been at Lyon since the age of 12, making his first team debut in 2013. He has since made over 150 appearances, scoring 57 goals.

Last season was his most prolific to date as he scored 23 times in all competitions, resulting in a call-up to Didier Deschamps' France squad for the World Cup.

He has featured as a substitute in five of France's six matches so far. They face Croatia in the final on Sunday.

