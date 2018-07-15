Real Madrid Tell Man City How Much They'll Have to Pay for Midfield Target Mateo Kovacic

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

Premier League champions Manchester City have turned to Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic after losing out in their pursuit of former Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

The Brazil-born Italy international was understood to be Pep Guardiola's chief midfield target and City had already agreed over a deal that would have seen the player move to Manchester. However, Chelsea have since swooped in to sign the player on a five-year contract.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The Etihad side are said to be furious over the recent proceedings but are now looking elsewhere in the hopes of beefing up their midfield ahead of the upcoming season.

According to the Daily Star, the Madrid and Croatia midfielder has emerged as a target. Kovacic, who only managed 10 league starts for Real last season, is unsatisfied with his role at the club and wants out.

Madrid, meanwhile, are willing to sell the player, but not for a fee below their valuation of £80m.

City only just signed Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City for a club-record £60m fee. And given their penchant for passing up on players who would have them exceed a certain budget, it will be interesting to see how this unfolds - if there's any truth to the story, that is.

Various outlets are also reporting that the club will sign Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Claudio Gomes when he turns 18 later this month.

Gomes is rated as one of the best young players in France at the moment and he is expected to quit the Ligue 1 side to sign a five-year deal with the Premier League supremos this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)