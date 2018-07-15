West Ham Fans React After Agent of Brazilian Star Posts Intriguing Photo on Instagram

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

West Ham United supporters think their club might be about to make another big signing this summer after the agent of former Shakhtar Donetsk winger Bernard posted a picture of the London Stadium on Instagram.

The Hammers have already had a productive summer and made some high-quality additions to the side ahead of Manuel Pellegrini's first season in charge, including the likes of Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Issa Diop.

Bernard left Shakhtar this summer after rejecting the offer of a new contract and would now be available on a free transfer. 

The winger's wage demands were recently revealed to be as low as £50,000 per week, making him a totally affordable prospect should West Ham be genuinely interested in signing him.

With Bernard's agent appearing to be dropping a not-too-subtle hint about where his client will be plying his trade next season, West Ham fans have been reacting on social media after the post was shared on Twitter by Football.London journalist Sam Inkersole.

However, before West Ham fans could get too excited Inkersole poured cold water on the rumours that Bernard was set to sign by suggesting that the player's agent was actually in London due to his involvement in the Felipe Anderson deal.

While West Ham signing Bernard remains no more than a rumour for the time being, it's fair to say the club have had an impressive summer in the transfer market so far.

Players such as Anderson and Yarmolenko will bring experience and star quality to the side, while Ryan Fredericks had an impressive season at Fulham in the Championship and will be hoping to impress at a higher level next season.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini appears to be an ambitious appointment and the Hammers will be hoping the Chilean can replicate the success he had during his spell at Manchester City.

