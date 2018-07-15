West Ham Make Lyon Defender Marcelo Their Next Target as Summer Spending Spree Continues

West Ham's recruitment drive is set to continue unabated as they have reportedly made Lyon centre back Marcelo their next target.

Fresh from making Felipe Anderson their seventh major signing of the summer, the Hammers have immediately targeted another Brazilian, with Foot Mercato reporting that a £18m bid is on the table.





The Daily Mail claims that this bid has been rejected, with the French side holding out for over £20m for the 31-year-old, who they signed from Besiktas for £6m just a year ago.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Marcelo, not to be confused with the Real Madrid defender of the same name, has enjoyed something of a journeyman career to date, plying his trade in Brazil, Poland, Netherlands, Turkey and France.





West Ham signed Paraguay international defender Fabian Balbuena from Corinthians yesterday, their second centre back signing of the summer after Issa Diop.

But with Winston Reid set to miss the first few months of the season with a knee injury, they are interested in adding another centre back to their squad and Marcelo is one of several possible targets.

Felipe Anderson: £42M

Issa Diop: £22.5M

Andriy Yarmolenko: £17.5M

Lukasz Fabianski: £7.2M

Fabian Balbuena: £4M

Jack Wilshere: Free

Ryan Fredericks: Free



West Ham mean business 💰 pic.twitter.com/KfXwfCTaLd — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 15, 2018

They had been in talks to sign Alfie Mawson from relegated Swansea but the Welsh side's £20m asking price proved a sticking point. Other reports have linked the Hammers with an ambitious play for Barcelona's Yerry Mina.

Andriy Yarmolenko, Lukasz Fabianski, Ryan Fredericks and Jack Wilshere have also been brought in by Manuel Pellegrini this summer as West Ham's owners have backed the new manager to the hilt.

Marcelo scored three goals in 35 appearances for Lyon in Ligue 1 last season.