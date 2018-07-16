Crystal Palace Join Bournemouth in £8m Brentford Ace Chase But Retain Hope of Keeping Wilfried Zaha

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Crystal Palace have joined Bournemouth in the race to sign £8m-rated winger Ollie Watkins from Championship side Brentford.

According to a report from the Sun, the Brentford starlet is set to make the step up to the Premier League after shining at Griffin Park last season.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Cherries boss Eddie Howe is a big fan of the 22-year-old but now Palace have joined the fight for his signature, with the Eagles still also retaining some hope of keeping star man Wilfried Zaha at the club.

It is reported that the Eagles are willing to offer former Bees loanee and fan favourite Sully Kaikai as part of the deal in order to seal the transfer. 

Watkins has scored ten goals in 43 appearances for the Bees after signing from Exeter City on a four-year deal at the start of last season. 


At the end of the 2016/17 season Watkins received the EFL Young Player of the Year, becoming the first player to receive the honour whilst playing in League 2. The award was most recently won by Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Roy Hodgson is aiming to bolster his attack after losing Bakary Sako on a free and with fellow winger Andros Townsend linked with a move back to Newcastle United, signings need to be made.

Winger Michail Antonio has been linked with a £15m move to Selhurst Park as West Ham seek to balance the books after making high-profile signings this summer.

Palace have also been linked with a move for Diego Laxalt. The 25-year-old Uruguayan currently plays his football for Genoa and is valued at around £15m, but after solid displays at the World Cup that figure is expected to rise.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Laxalt, who was played at left back for his country this summer, can also play further forward as a winger. Zaha has reportedly rejected a new contract offer at Selhurst Park with the club aware that teams are monitoring his situation.

