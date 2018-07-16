French Side AS Monaco Table Offer for Chelsea & Juventus Target Aleksandr Golovin

Former Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco have launched a bid to sign CSKA Moscow star Aleksandr Golovin, according to reports in Russia.

The 22-year-old midfielder has come off the back of a breakout season with the Horses, with his reputation increasing even further after a stellar display at the World Cup this summer.

Golovin scored one goal, a trademark free kick against Saudi Arabia, and claimed two assists for the host nation Russia as they made it all the way to the quarter finals of the competition, eventually getting knocked out by Croatia in a penalty shootout.





The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time and Chelsea are believed to be leading the race for his signature. However, Golovin is understood to prefer a move to Juventus following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.

Chelsea's hopes of landing the CSKA Moscow star have now been dented even further, according to RIA Novosti, after French side Monaco submitted an offer that could see Golovin move to the Stade Louis II.

It is claimed that Monaco and Chelsea are the only two clubs which have formally approached Golovin this summer, although Italian giants Juventus are interested in signing the youngster ahead of the new season.

Chelsea have already seen Napoli midfielder Jorginho follow manager Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge this summer, but it is widely believed that the Blues new head coach is now eager to sign Golovin where he will take up the 'Marek Hamšík role' under Sarri's system.