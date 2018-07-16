Italian Journalist Claims Chelsea Will Meet Juventus Star's Agent This Week After Agreeing £44m Deal

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain and will meet with the player's agent this week with a view to securing a transfer, according to reports in Italy.

Italian journalist Giulia Stronati (via the Sun) claims that Chelsea have agreed a £44m deal with Juventus for Higuain and are now set to conclude talks on a three-year-contract with the 30-year-old striker's agent.

Juventus are open to the idea of selling Higuain just two years after signing him, due in part to the Bianconeri's recent signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid and their subsequent need to raise money and comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Chelsea struggled for goals at times last season due to the poor form of £60m striker Alvaro Morata, who scored just 11 goals all season despite a strong start to his time at Stamford Bridge.

And new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri believes Higuain will bring an end to the club's goalscoring troubles, having worked extensively with the player during their time at Napoli.

Higuain scored a record-breaking 36 Serie A goals in 35 starts in the 2015/16 season, playing under Sarri. The Argentine striker's blistering form that season earned him a €90m transfer to Juventus, where he has scored 55 goals in 105 appearances.

Stronati claims that Higuain's contract at Chelsea will be worth £6.6m a year before bonuses.

The arrival of Higuain could spell the end for Morata and teammate Olivier Giroud at Chelsea, with neither striker able to stamp their authority on the club during their brief spells in West London.

Giroud only joined the club from Arsenal in January but has struggled to make an impact, scoring just five goals in all competitions so far.