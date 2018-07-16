Jurgen Klopp Confirms When Star Liverpool Forwards Will Make Their Pre-Season Return

July 16, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are expected to make their first appearance of pre-season in the third and final game of the Reds' US tour, against fierce rivals Manchester United.

Salah and Mane both saw their World Cup exploits finish at the group stage following early exits with Egypt and Senegal respectively, but an extended break handed to them after last season's efforts at club level means they won't initially be involved.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Neither player will begin pre-season training until the 20th July, the same day that manager Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the squad, who have already played two domestic friendlies against Chester and Bury in recent days, are due to travel stateside.

It means that Salah and Mane will join the rest of the squad in America, but will only train and not play for the first few days in order to work on their fitness. They will, however, be ready to face United in front of more than 100,000 people in Michigan come 28th July.

"Salah and Mane will come to America with us, but they [return to training] on 20th [July] and we fly on the 20th," Klopp is quoted as saying by the Daily Express.

"It doesn't make much sense that they play the 22nd or the 25th [US date]. Maybe three days later in the 'derby' they can play," he added.

"It's good that they can come. Roberto Firmino is coming back after that, Xherdan Shaqiri is coming, and the last ones are the Belgium and England players."

🔴👊 @shaqirixherdan #XS23 #LFC #LiverpoolFC #Liverpool

A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on

After returning from America, Liverpool face a friendly against Napoli in Dublin on 4th August, before a final friendly at Anfield against Torino on 7th August. The Reds then kick off their Premier League campaign at home against West Ham a few days later.

