Liverpool Urged to Complete Transfer Deal for World Cup Star Due to Man Utd Problem

Former Liverpool player David Thompson has urged the club to sign World Cup star Ivan Perisic as he believes it would be a mad move for the Croatian to join Manchester United.

Thompson, who made 48 league appearances for Liverpool between 1996 and 2000, suggested that Perisic would struggle at rivals United due to the 'defensive responsibility' that he would be given by Jose Mourinho.

That Perisic would look fantastic in a Liverpool shirt,going to Man Utd under Mourinho would ruin him he’d stifle him with defensive responsibility! — David Thompson (@77thomo) July 15, 2018

The 40-year-old ex-midfielder tweeted: “That Perisic would look fantastic in a Liverpool shirt,going to Man Utd under Mourinho would ruin him he’d stifle him with defensive responsibility!”

It is reported that Perisic does not have a release clause in his Inter contract, which runs until 2022, which means that Inter have the upper hand over any potential suitors who try to lure Perisic away from the Italian giants.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that striker Daniel Sturridge has a future at Liverpool, despite the former England man suffering with a countless number of injuries over recent years.

"I always said there is a future, it's about what we do in the moment. At the moment it's all good and we don't have to make decisions," Jurgen Klopp said, per the Express.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"I don't think about my players like this - like, maybe he's in or out. With the young ones we make these decisions but not with the other guys. They show up, and it should be easy for me in the end.

"The window is still open, right? Is it closing tomorrow? No? Good!"