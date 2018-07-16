Man Utd Defender Daley Blind Set for Move to Ajax Triggering Possible Departure of Frenkie De Jong

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Manchester United defender Daley Blind is moving closer to the exit door at Old Trafford, with Dutch club Ajax being his most likely destination. 

According to reports from the BBC, Manchester United are willing to let the 28-year-old move to Ajax, for a fee starting at £14m, but potential rising to £18.5m, depending on performances.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The Dutch international was a United regular under Louis Van Gaal, but has been seen his game time drastically reduced under Jose Mourinho, with the Dutchmen making just seven Premier League appearances last season.

Should Blind move to Ajax, then it could be good news for Barcelona.

SPORT reports that Barcelona have been closely monitoring Ajax's Frenkie De Jong. De Jong is just 21 years old but made 22 league appearances for Ajax last season, and appears to have a lot of potential.


Ajax were previously very stubborn in regards to selling De Jong. However, if they sign Blind, a player who can play in many positions, including De Jong's central midfield position, then they may be open to any offers Barcelona have for De Jong.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Alternatively, Ajax may have plans for both De Jong and Blind to play as a midfield partnership, giving De Jong the chance to learn from an experienced player who has played for one of the World's biggest clubs. Or, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag may prefer to play Blind at centre back, where he has played many times for Man Utd, meaning that Ajax would remain eager on keeping De Jong.

