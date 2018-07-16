Real Madrid & Barcelona Reportedly Keen on Man Utd Star After World Cup Heroics

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping a close eye on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba after his impressive performances helped France win their second World Cup, while fierce La Liga rivals Barcelona are also credited with apparent interest.

Pogba shone at the tournament in Russia, showcasing his vast ability in a much more consistent way than he has managed for United during his two years back at the club to date.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Fans at Old Trafford will be hoping his incredible success on the international stage can be a springboard to repeat that at club level, but United must first deal with attempts from Real and Barça to prise him away, if gossip from Spain is to be believed.

A report from Diario Gol (DG) claims that Pogba is one of several major targets Real have been following throughout the World Cup, alongside Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe.

The story comments on the allegedly (but often denied) poor relationship between Pogba and United manager Jose Mourinho and suggests that this will be Real's route towards a deal.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Luka Modric, who is already being linked with a move away from Madrid because is supposedly too old, has been put forward by DG has a possible makeweight in a proposal, while long time United target Gareth Bale has of course also been mentioned in an exchange context as well.

For Barça, DG claims the decision is whether they opt to make Pogba or Hazard their primary marquee target this summer after Antoine Griezmann recommitted to Atletico Madrid instead.