Report Claims Liverpool Remain in Pole Position to Sign Highly Rated Goalkeeper After Agent Meeting

Reports in Italy have suggested that Liverpool remain the favourites to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker, should they choose to rejoin the pursuit of the Brazilian stopper.

Italian outlet Il Romanista claim that Liverpool representatives met with the player's agent, Stefano Castagna, back in June and this gives them an advantage over other clubs in the chase for Alisson's signature.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Roma's sporting director Monchi claims no price tag has been set on the goalkeeper as no formal bids have been made for his signature, with Chelsea and Real Madrid also linked with the player.

Chelsea are expected to lose goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois this summer, with the Belgian keen on a move to Madrid where his children live following his three year loan to Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Even so, Liverpool remain the perceived favourites to sign Alisson, adding to the signings of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri already made by the club this summer.

However, the fee required to sign Alisson has been rumoured to be in the region of about £70m, making him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time by some distance, should the deal go through.

Signing a new goalkeeper has been rumoured to be a priority for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool this summer, particularly after the shambolic performance of Loris Karius in the Champions League final, which effectively cost Liverpool the match.

Klopp has persevered with his compatriot Karius in pre-season in an attempt to restore the goalkeeper's confidence, but things got off to a poor start when the 25-year-old spilled a tame free-kick to gift Tranmere Rovers a goal.