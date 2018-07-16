Roy Hodgson Gives Bad News for Crystal Palace Fans Regarding the Club's Transfer Plans

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson may have just dampened Eagles' fans optimism for the new season, as he revealed that the South London club aren't expecting to spend a great deal between now and deadline day.

Reports from HLTCO suggest that Hodgson would like to spend during this season's summer transfer window, but he does not have the means to do so. The reason is because Palace are still paying off sizeable transfer fees from previous windows. Palace have been relatively big spenders over the last few seasons, buying the likes of Christian Benteke, Mamadou Sakho, Luka Milivojevic, and Patrick van Aanholt.

MB Media/GettyImages

This is bad news for Hodgson as his Palace side has already suffered significant departures. Former French international Yohan Cabaye has moved to Dubai based side Al-Nasr, whilst Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have both returned to parent clubs Chelsea and Man Utd respectively. Bakary Sako is also likely to leave Selhurst Park after refusing a new contract.

Things could get even worse for Palace, with English winger Andros Townsend rumoured to be set for a return to Newcastle , whilst speculation over Wilfried Zaha's future continues to remain uncertain.

MB Media/GettyImages

Many had written off Crystal Palace when they appointed Roy Hodgson as manager, after his underwhelming spell as England manager. However, the 70-year-old proved everyone wrong and guided the Eagles to an 11th placed finish. Unfortunately for Hodgson, things will only get harder at Palace if they are unable to bring in some key signings in time for the start of the new season.