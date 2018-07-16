Roy Hodgson Gives Bad News for Crystal Palace Fans Regarding the Club's Transfer Plans

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson may have just dampened Eagles' fans optimism for the new season, as he revealed that the South London club aren't expecting to spend a great deal between now and deadline day.

Reports from HLTCO suggest that Hodgson would like to spend during this season's summer transfer window, but he does not have the means to do so. The reason is because Palace are still paying off sizeable transfer fees from previous windows. Palace have been relatively big spenders over the last few seasons, buying the likes of Christian Benteke, Mamadou Sakho, Luka Milivojevic, and Patrick van Aanholt.

MB Media/GettyImages

This is bad news for Hodgson as his Palace side has already suffered significant departures. Former French international Yohan Cabaye has moved to Dubai based side Al-Nasr, whilst Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have both returned to parent clubs Chelsea and Man Utd respectively. Bakary Sako is also likely to leave Selhurst Park after refusing a new contract.

Things could get even worse for Palace, with English winger Andros Townsend rumoured to be set for a return to Newcastle, whilst speculation over Wilfried Zaha's future continues to remain uncertain.

MB Media/GettyImages

Many had written off Crystal Palace when they appointed Roy Hodgson as manager, after his underwhelming spell as England manager. However, the 70-year-old proved everyone wrong and guided the Eagles to an 11th placed finish. Unfortunately for Hodgson, things will only get harder at Palace if they are unable to bring in some key signings in time for the start of the new season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)