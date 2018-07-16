Spurs Star Admits Uncertainty Over Future & Reveals He Wanted to 'Prove Something' During World Cup

Toby Alderweireld has given an uncertain update on his Tottenham Hotspur future with persistent rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Alderweireld, 29, has only one year remaining on his current deal in north London and is reportedly on Jose Mourinho's defensive recruitment list at Old Trafford.

Speculation about his future had cooled whilst on international duty with Belgium at this year's World Cup, but after helping Belgium to a third placed finish at the tournament, speculation has reignited.

Toby Alderweireld mentioned on Saturday that he’s likely to start the pre-season with Tottenham. No concrete offers on the table at the moment.



🗣”I still have to talk with my agent, but at the moment I’m assuming that I ll start training with Spurs after my holidays.” #thfc pic.twitter.com/aCIdaQ3wgv — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) July 16, 2018

Alderweireld commented on his Spurs future during an interview with Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad stating: "I really do not know anything yet. In my head I just go to Tottenham. We will see."

Alderweireld's 2017/18 season was plagued by a recurring hamstring injury, with the former Atletico Madrid defender starting only three Premier League games in 2018. A contract stand-off was not helped when Mauricio Pothettino continued to prefer Davinson Sanchez alongside Jan Vertonghen in defence even upon his return to full fitness.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However, despite his lack of first team action Alderweireld has endured a an impressive World Cup campaign in Russia, starting and completing all of Belgium’s matches, except for the group game against England where first team players were rested.





Alderweireld appeared to have a dig at his club boss implying that his exclusion from the Spurs squad was 'unjust' before asserting that he has addressed any doubts over his long-term fitness.





"I was very focused on this tournament," he continued. "I wanted to prove something again. Show that the period before the tournament in which I did not play - for whatever reason - was unjustified.

"I wanted to show that I am still the same Toby as in November."