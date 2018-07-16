Tottenham Hopeful of Tying Winger Erik Lamela Down to New Long Term Contract

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Tottenham are currently in talks with Erik Lamela in the hope of extending his current contract with the club.

The 26-year-old spent nearly the entire 2016-17 season on the sidelines due to a long-term injury and only managed seven Premier League starts last season in what have undoubtedly been two very frustrating seasons for both the midfielder and the Tottenham fans.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

However, Spurs now look to be showing their faith in the Argentine as according to reports from Sky Italy reporter Gianluca di Marzio, both parties are currently in talks to extend Lamela's contract in north London.


Despite his lack of playing time over the last two seasons, fans would have at least been encouraged by his impressive display in Tottenham's final Premier League game of last season. Lamela scored twice and bagged himself an assist in Tottenham's 5-4 win over Leicester City, proving he hasn't lost his eye for goal just yet.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The report claims the parties are looking to extend his contract into the year 2022 as Tottenham head into a new era with the club set to move into their brand new stadium next season.

This news will likely please fans who seem to be growing more impatient due to Tottenham's lack of signings so far. Whilst Premier League competitors began their summer spending spree weeks ago and now look to be completing their final deals, Tottenham are yet to make a signing this window as the new season fast approaches.

Fans will be hoping to see some new faces through the door very soon, however will still be delighted with the news they may be extending Lamela's stay at the club and even if they aren't to use the Argentina international as often as they would like, a new contract would eliminate the threat of losing him for a low fee heading towards the final year of his contract.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)