Unai Emery Confirms Mesut Ozil Will Play Full Part in Arsenal's Pre-Season Singapore Tour

July 16, 2018

Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil will be travelling to Singapore with Arsenal for their pre-season tour despite featuring for Die Mannschaft in the World Cup.

The former Real Madrid playmaker endured a tournament to forget as the 2014 winners crashed out at the soonest and he's still the subject of political controversy. 

Ozil remains on holiday and hasn't yet returned to the Gunners for pre-season affairs, but new boss Unai Emery has confirmed that the player will be part of the squad for their upcoming tour of Singapore.

Emery oversaw an 8-0 win over Boreham Wood on the weekend and was able to get a good look at new signings Sokratis Papastathopoulous and Matteo Guendouzi. 

And on Monday, he revealed that World Cup participants Ozil, Mohamed Elneny and Alex Iwobi will all be rejoining the squad and are expected to play a full part in the aforementioned tour.

The Emirates occupants will be flying to Malaysia on July 22, where they will square off against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid as part of the International Champions Cup.

"All the players are the same," Emery said via the Gunners' official website. "They have the same holidays. I know Iwobi, Elneny and Mesut Ozil. He's coming with us to Singapore the first day."


Ozil has been with the London side since 2013, but it was feared that he would leave the club last season along with Alexis Sanchez. He's since signed a three-year extension, however, and is now Arsenal's highest earner with £350,000-a-week wages.

