Agent of West Ham Star Offers Forward to Serie A Clubs Following Felipe Anderson Arrival

West Ham United star man and top scorer Marko Arnautovic could be set to leave the Hammers after only one season at the club.

As reported by Italian publication Leggo, Arnautovic could be set to make the switch to the Serie A after the versatile forward was offered to AS Roma.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The 29-year-old made 31 appearances for the London club last season, scoring 11 goals whilst making a further six assists which helped propel West Ham to a 13th place finish in the Premier League under David Moyes.

New Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has been busy in the transfer window so far, signing high profile players Jack Wilshere, Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko.





This could see Arnautovic have limited chances at the London Stadium this season, which may trigger a move for the Austria international.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Arnautovic joined West Ham last summer as a club record signing from Stoke City for a price of £25m.





Roma director of football Monchi has not yet expressed an interest in the Austrian, but could look to the forward as an addition with a price tag of under £20m being a potential coup in the current market.





If Roma are to sell goalkeeper Alisson to Chelsea or Liverpool, then Monchi will use the funds to bring in new additions to the Stadio Olimpico.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

So far this summer Eusebio Di Francesco has been a busy man, looking to build on the club's Champions League semi final appearance last season, with high profile players Davide Santon, Justin Kluivert and Javier Pastore joining the Serie A club.