Brighton Announce the Capture of Lille Forward Yves Bissouma on a 5-Year Deal

Brighton have announced the signing of Malian striker Yves Bissouma from French side Lille on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old comes in as the club's sixth signing of the summer after two years and 55 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

💬 “I’ve come here to prove myself at the highest level – it’s a dream to play in the @premierleague at this ambitious club.”



The new man is delighted to join Albion! 🇲🇱#BissoumaAnnounced#BHAFC 🔵⚪️



Read ➡️ https://t.co/gMkiBTtfGQ pic.twitter.com/zxY48YWsNL — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) July 17, 2018

"New Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma explained that his desire to prove himself at the highest level convinced him to join the club," the Seagulls said in a statement on their official website.

"The Mali international signed a five-year deal to become the club’s sixth first-team signing of the summer, and feels the Premier League is the ideal place to continue his career."

Bissouma describes his arrival in England as a 'dream come true' after having spoken to Bakary Sako and Molla Wague before joining Brighton.

“I chatted with quite a lot of people who advised me it’s a good league for my progression, and it’s good to join a club like Brighton who know what they want, an ambitious club," he said.

PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

“First of all I spoke to my agent, then I spoke to Bakary Sako who plays at Crystal Palace and Molla Wague, who plays for Watford. They both said a lot of good things about the Premier League.

“It’s the dream of every player to come and play in the Premier League. They said it’s different to Ligue 1 – but you see that on the TV. “They said it’s quite physical, quite difficult but it’s the best league in the world, that says it all.

“To be a big player you have to prove yourself in the big leagues and that is what pushed me a bit to come here. I wanted to come and show what I can do in the Premier League and help the team move forward.”