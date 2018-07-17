Brighton Announce the Capture of Lille Forward Yves Bissouma on a 5-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

Brighton have announced the signing of Malian striker Yves Bissouma from French side Lille on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old comes in as the club's sixth signing of the summer after two years and 55 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

"New Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma explained that his desire to prove himself at the highest level convinced him to join the club," the Seagulls said in a statement on their official website. 

"The Mali international signed a five-year deal to become the club’s sixth first-team signing of the summer, and feels the Premier League is the ideal place to continue his career."

Bissouma describes his arrival in England as a 'dream come true' after having spoken to Bakary Sako and Molla Wague before joining Brighton.

“I chatted with quite a lot of people who advised me it’s a good league for my progression, and it’s good to join a club like Brighton who know what they want, an ambitious club," he said.

PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

“First of all I spoke to my agent, then I spoke to Bakary Sako who plays at Crystal Palace and Molla Wague, who plays for Watford. They both said a lot of good things about the Premier League. 

“It’s the dream of every player to come and play in the Premier League. They said it’s different to Ligue 1 – but you see that on the TV. “They said it’s quite physical, quite difficult but it’s the best league in the world, that says it all. 

“To be a big player you have to prove yourself in the big leagues and that is what pushed me a bit to come here. I wanted to come and show what I can do in the Premier League and help the team move forward.”

