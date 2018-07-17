Chelsea Stalwart Close to Departure as Blues Look to Finalise Deal for Juventus Defender

With rumours surrounding the futures of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, long standing servant Gary Cahill is also considering bringing his six-year stay at Stamford Bridge to an end.

It appears Chelsea are close to completing the signing of Daniele Rugani for a price of £44.2m, which means Cahill will look to speak with new manager Maurizio Sarri over his future at the club, as reported by the Evening Standard.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The 32-year-old has endured a tough campaign last time out for the 2017 Premier League champions, as he only managed 27 starts in the top flight as manager Antonio Conte favoured the German Antonio Rüdiger.





New boss Sarri prefers a flat back four compared to the three centre halves Conte would use, which means competitions for places will only increase.





Cahill, who is currently on holiday after helping the England squad to their first semi-final since 1990, will look to settle his issues upon return as it appears the former Bolton man is set to depart the London club, after telling friends he wants assurances that he will feature regularly.



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking with the Standard Sport back in April, Cahill said: “It’s been tough. It has been hard having to sit out massive games, watching us fall by the wayside and not being able to have a huge impact on that.





“People can argue that as captain you can still have an impact in the dressing room, but it’s difficult when you’re not playing in those big games.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Cahill is not the only man unsettled at Stamford Bridge as Belgium duo Hazard and Courtois have been linked with moves away due to their comments at the end of the World Cup.