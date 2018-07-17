Craig Bellamy 'Concerned' About the Injury Record of One of West Ham's Newest Midfield Additions

Former Hammer Craig Bellamy has admitted he is 'concerned' about Jack Wilshere's move to West Ham after years of injury concerns.

The former Arsenal midfielder sealed his move to the London Stadium earlier this month in a free transfer after his contract with the Gunners expired.

And while many are eagerly awaiting his debut for the club Bellamy fears that West Ham's poor record of keeping players fit - most notably Winston Reid and Andy Carroll - coupled with Wilshere's long term issues on the treatment table, is a major cause for concern.

Jack Wilshere's shirt number has been confirmed.https://t.co/v421iFiF3I — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 10, 2018

“I’m always concerned with his injuries, I really feel for him,” Bellamy told the Daily Star.

“I think there must be a problem there somewhere and I’m petrified that West Ham don’t have a great record with injured players.

“Then it changes because if he’s fit he’ll be a brilliant player for West Ham. But my concern is him staying fit and being able to play for West Ham.”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The 26-year-old was able to remain relatively injury free last season having featured 40 times for the Gunners, his most consistent campaign since season 2010/11 - where he made 49 appearances.





Wilshere is expected to slot straight into Manuel Pellegrini’s starting lineup next season, if fitness allows, and while Bellamy has some concerns he is hopeful that the England international can flourish in the Hammers' new look midfield.

He added: “I just want the best for him, I just want him fit and playing.





“Off the ball he isn’t great. But on the ball he can do something different, he can excite you. They’re players you like to watch."