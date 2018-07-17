Craig Bellamy 'Concerned' About the Injury Record of One of West Ham's Newest Midfield Additions

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

Former Hammer Craig Bellamy has admitted he is 'concerned' about Jack Wilshere's move to West Ham after years of injury concerns.

The former Arsenal midfielder sealed his move to the London Stadium earlier this month in a free transfer after his contract with the Gunners expired.

And while many are eagerly awaiting his debut for the club Bellamy fears that West Ham's poor record of keeping players fit - most notably Winston Reid and Andy Carroll - coupled with Wilshere's long term issues on the treatment table, is a major cause for concern.  

“I’m always concerned with his injuries, I really feel for him,” Bellamy told the Daily Star.

“I think there must be a problem there somewhere and I’m petrified that West Ham don’t have a great record with injured players.

“Then it changes because if he’s fit he’ll be a brilliant player for West Ham. But my concern is him staying fit and being able to play for West Ham.”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The 26-year-old was able to remain relatively injury free last season having featured 40 times for the Gunners, his most consistent campaign since season 2010/11 - where he made 49 appearances. 


Wilshere is expected to slot straight into Manuel Pellegrini’s starting lineup next season, if fitness allows, and while Bellamy has some concerns he is hopeful that the England international can flourish in the Hammers' new look midfield. 

He added: “I just want the best for him, I just want him fit and playing.


“Off the ball he isn’t great. But on the ball he can do something different, he can excite you. They’re players you like to watch."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)