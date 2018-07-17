Liverpool Deny Making €70m for AS Roma Stopper Alisson Amid Rumours of Ongoing Talks

Liverpool have denied reports suggesting that they've made a €70m bid for AS Roma and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Reds are said to be involved in talks with the stopper, who apparently wants to move to Anfield, with a hefty bid on the table. But sources close to the club have told Sky Sports that no bid has been made nor an approach made.

Liverpool have made their move for Alisson. Bid of around £62m. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) July 17, 2018

Alisson has become one of the most sought out keepers in Europe this summer following a splendid season between the sticks for I Giallorossi. The Brazilian helped his team reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and, incidentally, it was Liverpool who knocked them out with a 7-6 aggregate win.

The player is now being rumoured to be keen on a summer switch to the Merseyside outfit.

Alisson also made five appearances for Brazil during the World Cup and did appear to be average en route to the Selecao crashing out at the quarter-final stage to Belgium.

The denial on Liverpool's part, if true, could be an attempt to safeguard themselves from something similar to what happened with Southampton during their very public pursuit of Virgil van Dijk.

There's no doubting that the club are in dire need of a world-class stopper in their goal given the failings of both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

The latter has plans to discuss his role at the club with Jurgen Klopp when he returns from holiday, but Karius is carrying on as the side's main stopper as they take part in their pre-season affairs.