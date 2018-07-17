Lyon Give Liverpool Ultimatum Regarding Potential Move for World Cup Winner Nabil Fekir

French side Lyon have informed Liverpool that they have until the end of July to sign French international Nabil Fekir. Meaning the Reds have just a two week deadline to sign the attacking midfielder, according to a report from L'Equipe (via Sport Witness).





Liverpool had virtually signed the Frenchmen prior to the World Cup , agreeing a £52.75m fee. Fekir had even given an interview with Liverpool media and even modelled their new shirt.



Martin Tyler: “Liverpool will get Nabil Fekir from Lyon, and they will pay the price in installments over the course of his contract with the club.” pic.twitter.com/8tQyMbrMpY — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) July 15, 2018

However it all went wrong, when during the medical it emerged that Fekir had a serious, reoccurring knee injury. This led Klopp and Liverpool to enquire about lowering the fee, Lyon refused and the transfer fell through.

Despite Fekir's suspect knee, Liverpool remain keen on the World Cup winner, who had a fantastic season with Lyon, playing 29 Ligue 1 matches and scoring 18 goals. Reports suggest that Liverpool have not approached any other playmakers, with Fekir still their preferred target.



The Merseyside club are willing to sign Fekir on the previous fee of £52.75m, but wish to pay it in instalments over the course of five years. Liverpool also wish to have a clause in which should Fekir miss a number of matches through injury, the fee would be reduced.





The ball now remains in Lyon's court, whether they care to accept Liverpool's altered deal. Lyon are not willing to sell Fekir after the month of July, given it would be more difficult to find a replacement later in the transfer window.



