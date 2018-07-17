Man City & Barcelona Reportedly Consider Bids for Juventus Star Midfielder Miralem Pjanic

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic could be facing temptation from a few places, with both Manchester City and Barcelona reportedly interested in snatching him up.

The Bosnian playmaker has a new teammate in Cristiano Ronaldo, which should mean that he has even more incentive to remain at the Allianz Stadium, where he has won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia since his move from AS Roma two years ago.

But there's also the attraction of joining Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Spain, or playing under Pep Guardiola at Man City.

Pjanic's place in the current Juve side is hardly under threat as he is highly regarded by manager Max Allegri. But, per the aforementioned source, things could change if the club facilitate the return of Paul Pogba, who still has a bit of uncertainty looming over his future given his fallout with Jose Mourinho last season.

Of course, it's still a hypothetical situation as there are no serious links between Pogba and Juve, especially when what they're already paying Ronaldo is taken into consideration.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Yet it is being reported that I Bianconeri would entertain offers ranging from €80-€90m for the 28-year-old Pjanic.

Tuttosport are claiming that Juve have already rejected a proposal from City during the last few weeks, but the English side could return with an improved offer after missing out on chief midfield target Jorginho.

The Premier League champions had already agreed a deal with the Brazilian but have found themselves upstaged by Chelsea, who announced his signing on the weekend.