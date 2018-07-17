Report Claims 'Everything Points' to Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Move With Goalie to Decide Future

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois is getting closer to a Real Madrid move after his excellent performances at the World Cup, with a report claiming 'everything points' to the Belgian joining Los Blancos.

According to an Ondacero podcast, Courtois is believed to be on the verge of a move to the Spanish capital after the 26-year-old helped Belgium to a third place finish at the World Cup this summer, along with winning the Golden Glove.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

With only 12 months left on his current deal, it is rumoured Courtois' contract talks have broken down and he has not renewed his contract, and he is expected to decide his future whilst on vacation.

It was only a few days ago that Courtois stated in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws that "all options were open".

YVES HERMAN/GettyImages

He added: "People always complain that players do not comply with their contracts, but maybe I will. I do not think they will keep someone with my qualities on the bench, even if I do not sign. But maybe that's possible, because I like being in London."





Courtois is one of a few high profile Chelsea players that have been linked with moves away this summer, with Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and Willian all potential losses for new boss Maurizio Sarri.





However, Chelsea have already confirmed the signing of Napoli midfielder Jorginho, who had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City before transferring to the Blues.

Should Courtois leave Chelsea, Roma's Alisson Becker could be drafted in as a replacement, although the Brazil international is thought to be interesting Real Madrid.