Russian World Cup Star Set for Chelsea Medical as Maurizio Sarri's Side Agree Fee With CSKA Moscow

Maurizio Sarri's arrival at Chelsea has started the ball rolling on the transfer front. And according to Italian journalist Matteo Pedrosi, another midfielder could soon follow Jorginho to Stamford Bridge.

Aleksandr Golovin, who has since emerged as a target for several clubs following his excellent displays for Russia during the World Cup, is reported to have rejected an offer from AS Monaco to join the former Premier League champions.

Juventus were also looking to bring the 22-year-old CSKA Moscow attacker to Turin this summer, per reports, but their sensational capture of Cristiano Ronaldo has resulted in I Bianconeri cooling their interest in the player.

Pedrosi, meanwhile, has taken to Twitter to report that Chelsea and CSKA have agreed over terms for Golovin's transfer.

"Chelsea and CSKA have agreed terms for Aleksandr Golovin," he tweeted on Tuesday. "Player has rejected Monaco offer. No Juve advance. Golovin will be a new Chelsea midfielder."

Pedrosi also claims that the Blues' offer was accepted after it was raised, while Juventus did not make an approach.

Golovin is a versatile midfielder who could operate in central midfield, as well as on the left flank. He made four appearances for hosts Russia during the World Cup, scoring once and assisting two goals, and scored five times while providing three assists in 26 league starts for CSKA Moscow last season.

The Blues are in need of new blood this summer, given their poor defence of the Premier League title last term. The addition of Jorginho should be of immense help, but should they land their other targets, Sarri's Chelsea could be a force to contend with in the coming months.