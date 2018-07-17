Stoke City Defender Angling for Permanent Move Away After Miserable Spell at bet365 Stadium

Austrian centre-back Kevin Wimmer has told German media that he never wants to play for Stoke again after enduring a highly forgettable spell with the club.

The 25-year-old recently joined Bundesliga side Hannover 96 on a season-long loan deal worth a reported £1.3m, with the German side in an possession of an optional £10.6m purchase clause, should they wish to invoke it.

The Austrian defender has now spoken of his delight at joining the Bundesliga side, where he hopes to secure a permanent deal, simply so he doesn't have to return to the Potters.

According to German publication Kicker, Wimmer said: ''I really hope I'll get hold of this and not to have to go back to Stoke.''





Wimmer signed for Stoke from Tottenham in the summer of 2017 for an eye watering £18m fee. However, the former Spurs man had an abysmal season, with his abject performances in defence contributing heavily to The Potters relegation.





He played 17 times in the Premier League for Stoke, but was dropped from the side following the 3-0 loss to Manchester United . When Paul Lambert was appointed, Wimmer was put onto an individual fitness regime, with the Scotsman believing Wimmer needed to improve his stamina and overall physical condition.

He failed to prove himself to Lambert however, and has now been farmed out on loan as Stoke prepare for life in the Championship. Clearly Wimmer is not enamoured by the prospect of returning the Staffordshire based club when his loan deal expires, and will be hopeful of impressing the Hannover 96 hierarchy enough to make his move permanent.