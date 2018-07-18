Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Decides Not to Pursue Move for Sevilla Wantaway Steven N'Zonzi

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Arsenal will not make a move for Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, according to reports in Spain. The Frenchman has long been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, but any move to north London will not happen this summer.

One thing that is for sure is that N'Zonzi isn't happy at his current club. For the past year, the World Cup winner has been tipped to leave, and is believed to have told his current employers that he will depart this summer.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

This news prompted many to believe that a reunion with former boss Unai Emery was almost an inevitability - considering the fact that Arsenal were a club already tied to his name before Emery even came into the Gunners frame.

However, according to Seville publication Estadio Deportivo, Emery will not move for N'Zonzi this summer - despite having already held talks with the 29-year-old enforcer.

Instead, Emery will use what funds he has left to reinforce his squad elsewhere, having already signed former Sampdoria youngster Lucas Torreira in the middle of the park.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Arsenal have been on one strong recruitment drive this summer - something that has not happened at the club for a long time.

Joining Torreira in the arrivals department are the likes of Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno and Matteo Guendouzi; and there is firm belief that they will not stop there, as Arsenal look to bring immediate success into the post-Wenger era of the club.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

Arsenal kick off their season on August 12, hosting reigning champions Manchester City in their opening game.

