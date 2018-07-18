Arsenal in Talks to Sign Barcelona Outcast This Week as Gunners Offered Andre Gomes Deal

Arsenal’s summer transfer business has thus far been conducted with impressive pace and precision, with five first team additions already made to the squad following Unai Emery’s appointment at the Emirates in May.

Though it has been suggested that the new arrivals complete Arsenal’s squad ahead of the upcoming season, Emery has also hinted that further deals could still be done. One player who has been linked with a move to the Gunners recently in Barcelona outcast Andre Gomes.

The 24-year-old midfielder is said to be surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou ahead of the new La Liga campaign, and Spanish publication Sport, via Sport Witness, now report that Arsenal are in talks with the Catalan giants over a potential deal for the Portuguese star.

It is said that Barcelona learned of Arsenal’s interest in Gomes and have swiftly approached their north London counterparts regarding an imminent transfer. The Catalan side apparently want to sell Gomes this week and are hoping that a quick agreement can be reached.

However, Barcelona’s valuation of the midfielder apparently stands at €20m, a figure which Arsenal are not prepared to meet. With La Liga champions’ apparent eagerness to sell, however, there is a possibility that Barcelona could deal for a reduced fee.

Gomes made the move to the Camp Nou from Spanish rivals Valencia, who have also made an apparently unsuccessful attempt to resign the Portuguese on loan, in 2016, but has struggled to make any telling impact under Ernesto Valverde.

The midfielder has fallen way behind the likes of Ivan Rakitic in the pecking order in the middle of the park and, despite the departures of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho already having been completed this summer, Gomes is set to be next out of the door at Camp Nou.

Whether Arsenal would move forward in the deal for another midfield addition remains to be seen, having already added Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria and Matteo Guendouzi from Lorient this summer.

Arsenal have, though, also lost Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla from their ranks this summer. A potential deal for Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi is seemingly proving too expensive, whilst the future of Aaron Ramsey is still uncertain. A bargain deal for Gomes could yet prove too good an opportunity to turn down.