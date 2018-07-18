'Best in the World': Barcelona New Boy Arthur Excited By Opportunity to Play Alongside Lionel Messi

Barcelona's latest signing, Arthur, has spoken of his delight at gaining the chance to play on the same side as Lionel Messi this season after securing his move to Camp Nou. The Brazilian youngster arrived into the fold last week, and has admitted that he didn't think twice about signing the Catalan club.

The 21-year-old wasn't a particularly well known name around Europe before making his move to the Catalan giants, but is expected to go on to achieve great things in his career, especially now that he is part of Las Blaugrana.

And while Arthur is tipped to be one of the finest talents around the world in the coming years, he still cuts the simple figuring of a young man still realising his dreams.

"My dream is to meet Messi and play with him. It is the best in the world," Arthur told Mundo Deportivo.

In fact, it doesn't seem as though the Argentinian was the only pulling factor on his move to Catalonia, admitting that the club on the whole was his first choice destination.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"I had other important offers from other teams also very interesting. But when I received the Barcelona offer I did not think twice. I took it because it was my illusion."

While Arthur is now preparing to play alongside some of the finest talent in Europe, one man that he will not get the opportunity to play with is Andres Iniesta, a great shame in the eyes of the Brazilian.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"Sadly, I will not be lucky to play by his side. He is my idol. I learned many things seeing him play, but Iniesta has chosen another path, another stage and I wish him the best, that everything goes very well."