Bournemouth Tipped to Complete £57m Double Signing of South American World Cup Stars

Bournemouth have been tipped to spend £57m on bringing two South American World Cup stars to the Vitality Stadium this summer, with Uruguay left-back Diego Laxalt joining Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma on the Cherries' transfer radar.

According to The Sun, Bournemouth have already seen an £18m bid for Lerma rejected by Levante and have spent the last few weeks 'haggling' with the Spanish club.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Seemingly hopeful of a breakthrough, the tabloid claims that Bournemouth have upped that £18m bid to a handsome package that could be worth up to £32m in total including add-ons.

And things appear to be moving along positively as it is further said that manager Eddie Howe is hopeful that the deal will be completed this week, with acquiring a work permit for Lerma seen as a formality because of the size of the transfer fee.

Defensive-minded Lerma, who will turn 24 in October, played at least some part in all four of Colombia's World Cup games this summer - including over an hour against England.

But not only are the Cherries looking at one huge buy in what remains of the transfer window, they are looking at two, with The Sun additionally claiming that the club are 'heading the chase' for the versatile Laxalt and are willing to meet Genoa's £25m asking price.

The 25-year-old, who was linked with Liverpool and West Ham last summer, impressed at the World Cup after forcing his way into the Uruguay team partway through the tournament.

After an impressive substitute appearance as a tenacious winger in the second group game against Saudi Arabia, he started the next one against Russia at left-back and kept his place for the subsequent knockout ties against Portugal and France.

VI-Images/GettyImages

So far this summer, Bournemouth have only signed Sheffield United midfielder David Brooks.